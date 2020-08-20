Despite concerns he had five months ago, John Nemjo has been quite busy lately.

“Back when the governor told us we were all going to close, we were wondering whether we were going to have a business leftover when this was all done,” Nemjo said on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve worked seven days a week for five months straight, I think I have had four or five days off maybe, but you have to work when work is there.”

Between the Adirondacks and Capital Region, Nemjo owns six outdoor recreation stores, including the Mountainman on Fish Creek near Saratoga Lake, which sells canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards.

“Every time we get a truckload in, it doesn’t take two or three days before the truckload is gone,” he said.

On pace to have potentially his busiest summer in 28 years, Nemjo says the pandemic has been a boom to the entire outdoor recreation industry.

“People have rediscovered what it is to be outside, to go hiking, to go biking, to go kayaking or canoeing or paddle boarding,” Nemjo said.

“People have been coming from all around the Capital Region, down from New York City, New Jersey,” said Suzanne Carpenter, manager of the Kayak Shak on Fish Creek.

The Kayak Shak sits a few hundred feet away from The Mountainman at the Fish Creek marina. To promote social distancing, the rental business switched to an online booking system and limits itself to 10 customers for each 15 minute window.

“People are very appreciative that we are here, we are open and playing it safe,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says new cleaning protocols are meant to offer added peace of mind.

“It’s just safety first,” she said. “We are cleaning their life jackets, their paddles, spraying down any equipment.”

Nemjo says his biggest challenge has been finding enough employees and supplies, but he and Carpenter are both optimistic this newfound interest in the great outdoors will far outlive the pandemic.

“It is very gratifying,” Carpenter said.

“The hope is now that people have rediscovered this activity and they are going to want to keep on doing it for years and years to come,” Nemjo said.