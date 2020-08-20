SUMTERVILLE, Fla. — Another inmate at the federal prison in Sumter County where officials are trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak has died, bringing the total number of inmate deaths to three.

What You Need To Know Inmate was serving time for a nonviolent offense, Bureau of Prisons says



Death is 3rd at FCC Coleman, which is battling coronavirus outbreak



Office of Inspector General reviewing Coleman prison's COVID-19 actions

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman inmate who died Tuesday was serving time for a nonviolent offense and had pre-existing conditions, which meets federal criteria for home confinement release.

As Spectrum News reported last week in a Watchdog investigation, the Office of Inspector General is now reviewing whether FCC Coleman has properly followed federal coronavirus policies and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Coleman Low, the minimum security facility, now has the most inmates currently positive for COVID-19 out of all 122 federal institutions. Coleman Medium has the most number of staff currently positive. Both facilities have had one inmate die from COVID-19

The OIG has not yet released its report on FCC Coleman, but we will bring it to you when that happens.