SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eighteen people are in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed on campus at Lake Mary Elementary School.

What You Need To Know Some parents say they are concerned



Students affected are now learning via Seminole Connect



District refused to say how many of quarantined are students or teachers

Some parents said Wednesday that they are worried after learning students are already heading to quarantine within three days of returning to the classroom.

Frank Campese’s daughter goes to Lake Mary High School but grew up attending Lake Mary Elementary.

“Well, she’s actually in school person to person. So yes, we are worried. I want to say yes, we are worried a little,” Campese said.

A positive COVID-19 test for someone who was on the Lake Mary Elementary School campus sparked the quarantines.

Because of health privacy concerns, the school district would not disclose how many students or teachers are included among those 18 people.

Those impacted by the quarantines are going back to the virtual learning option called Seminole Connect, Lake Mary Elementary officials said.

“We were under the impression that everything was under control,” Campese said.

He said he doesn’t want to pull the plug on his daughter’s in-person education yet, but he will watch the district’s next moves closely.

“We care for our daughter, and our friends, our family’s children,” said Campese. “We put trust in the school system, and we hope everything works out for the best.”

Staff members at the elementary school reportedly were pulled into a meeting about the positive case Wednesday morning.