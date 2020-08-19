A rally is getting underway outside Bellevue Hospital with workers from across many sectors demanding better workplace protections during the pandemic.

Workers say they faced dangerous conditions during the height of the pandemic and are demanding from legislators comprehensive standards moving forward.

That includes ensuring safe workplaces after not being given adequate face masks for example or the ability to socially distance.

Not just healthcare workers are rallying.

Those making these requests also include transportation workers, people in construction, as well as sanitation, retail and other essential staff who might still be facing troubles as businesses reopen.

“We really need to create enforceable standards to protect our workers during this horrible time over the last six months,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “We have had the workers put themselves on the line for all of us, to keep ourselves moving, to keep restaurants providing food for people, etcetera, and if we’re not protecting those people who sacrificed and put themselves at risk for us we’re just not doing our jobs.”

Gianaris said a bill is still being finalized and is expected to be taken up when the state legislature back in session in a few weeks.