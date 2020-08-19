COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald Trump called on his supporters Wednesday morning to boycott Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after it was reported the company is prohibiting employees from wearing MAGA hats.

What You Need To Know Trump called for a boycott of Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a Wednesday morning tweet



The tweet followed a report that Goodyear is restricting employees from wearing MAGA hats



Sen. Sherrod Brown called Trump's move "absolutely despicable"

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!" Trump tweeted.





Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The call for a boycott came after a Kansas TV station reported that the company has instituted a new policy that prohibits employees from wearing MAGA hats as well as Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter and other political attire.

The report, which cited a Goodyear employee, said Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride attire is acceptable to wear.

Trump said his supporters should fight fire with fire in response to the other party's strategy of boycotting companies that are seen as acting in opposition to their goals.



Goodyear responded to Trump's tweet with a statement that said the company supports law enforcement as well as equality.



Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

In the statement, Goodyear said it asks its employees to refrain from political workplace expressions, though it makes exceptions for messages related to racial justice and equality.



Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a tweet that Trump's move is "absolutely despicable."



It’s absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers. https://t.co/0wI5CT1zjG — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 19, 2020

The City of Akron tweeted that the community is standing with Goodyear: