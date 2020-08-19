COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald Trump called on his supporters Wednesday morning to boycott Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after it was reported the company is prohibiting employees from wearing MAGA hats.
"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!" Trump tweeted.
The call for a boycott came after a Kansas TV station reported that the company has instituted a new policy that prohibits employees from wearing MAGA hats as well as Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter and other political attire.
The report, which cited a Goodyear employee, said Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride attire is acceptable to wear.
Trump said his supporters should fight fire with fire in response to the other party's strategy of boycotting companies that are seen as acting in opposition to their goals.
Goodyear responded to Trump's tweet with a statement that said the company supports law enforcement as well as equality.
In the statement, Goodyear said it asks its employees to refrain from political workplace expressions, though it makes exceptions for messages related to racial justice and equality.
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a tweet that Trump's move is "absolutely despicable."
The City of Akron tweeted that the community is standing with Goodyear: