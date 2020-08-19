Reopening a gym for the first time since mid-March is coming at a cost.

State guidelines are requiring the installation of MERV 13 filters, along with several other safety measures.

The issue is, these filters can't simply be installed into current filtration, forcing gyms to purchase entirely new systems.

"They are a thicker filter and they are going to restrict air flow. Once that starts happening, you could shorten the life of the equipment because you're not getting the proper air flow through the equipment," said Chris Holleran, Auchinachie senior vice president, a local HVAC company.

Synergy owner Joe Hashey spent nearly $10,000 upgrading his gyms to state guidelines.

While it was a big financial hit, he says it's all making customers feel safe.

"You come to a gym to get healthy, and part of that in today's world is going to be their safety and keeping them spaced out and making sure we can address that need as well as their physical fitness," said Hashey.

Holleran says while the filters work, they must be changed frequently, and removing them could pose challenges.

"You got a lot of things you have to be careful of when you capture any kind of virus, or germs, or bacteria, or anything of that caliber," said Holleran.

That's why Hashey is taking extra precautions, installing $1,200 UV lights that sit in the duct work to purify air.

Auchinachie also makes their own in-duct air purification system.

Once the systems are installed, gyms can open with 33 percent of their typical capacity beginning on Monday.

Hashey is taking the guidelines one step further.

"We'll operating at about 20 percent capacity because we think it's more important to keep people further spaced out than six feet, so we're going with 12. We'll have sessions with their trainer for about 10 to 11 people," said Hashey.

Before gyms can reopen, they must also get approval from their local health departments.