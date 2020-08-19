There's a nationwide shortage that's impacting pizza shops, delis and even grocery stores.

David Carlos is the owner of Pizza Chop in Chicopee. He said pepperoni is one of their most popular toppings.

"Like a combination pizza has pepperoni on it, some people like pepperoni, mushroom. We do a lot of pizzas with pepperoni on it," Carlos said.

He uses pepperoni on hundreds and pizzas and subs in any given week. Because of the national shortage, he has been experiencing some changes in his product.

"I usually use a margarita pepperoni which to me is a really good pepperoni," Carlos said. "They don't have it, I can't get it right now."

The shortage is hitting pizza shops and other restaurants and businesses in the entire country. It's forcing Carlos to use a different variety on his pies.

"Quality is probably a little less. Pizzas get a little greasier. Hopefully my customers don't notice it," he said.

At Fruit Fair, the oldest grocery store in Chicopee, there is a deli in the back of the store. They only have a little bit of pepperoni left in their deli.

"It's really frustrating because customers really want it but we don't have what we need," president of Fruit Fair, Jared Newell, said.

The staff here uses pepperoni on lots of sandwiches they serve, but once they run out, that is it temporarily.

"We are asking people if we can replace it with capicola or salami," said owner, Samantha Newell. "A lot of people aren't for it because they love their pepperoni."

The pepperoni shortage is a result of the ongoing meat production issued caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Samantha Newell said since a few national meat plants closed, prices have gone up for different meats. Ground beef for example went through an increase in price for a little while. Now they think they are going to have to raise the price of pepperoni in the grocery store too.

"The replacement cost of that is going to go up so on our next shipment and our next truck day on Friday when we get it, I think it's going to be more," Newell said.

At Pizza Chop, they are hopefully their customers won't have to go without their favorite topping.

"We haven't run out yet. I do have some stock left so hopefully I don't run out, but I don't know how long this pepperoni crisis is going to last," Carlos said.