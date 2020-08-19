ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center has received artifacts from the historic Apollo 11 mission.

A piece of fabric from the wing of the Wright Brothers’ first airplane that Neil Armstrong took with him on the 1969 space mission is now on display at the museum.

Armstrong’s sons, Mark and Rick, gave the fabric to nonprofit SpaceKids Global, which donated the artifact to the Orlando Science Center. An original Apollo 11 mission patch was also donated.

“Both pieces dramatically represent the great strides we’ve made in aviation and space exploration,” Orlando Science Center president and CEO JoAnn Newman said in a news release. “We will display them proudly and use these pieces of history to spark future generations’ curiosity and desire to pursue space exploration.”

The fabric and the Apollo 11 mission patch will soon be on display near the museum’s Flight Lab.