A North Tonawanda alderman is once again trying to create a fiscal stability committee after a recent state comptroller's report called out city leaders for poor financial management.

The resolution was not put on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting and city leaders decided not to second a motion to discuss it.

During open discussion, Alderman Robert Pecoraro read parts of the city accountant's response to the audit.

“We have borrowed from the water fund to guarantee payrolls in the early part of the year before the taxes are due. The practice was criticized in the audit.... It's not illegal nor improper. It's just not recommended. It was an effort to save interest on what they call a tax anticipation note, which municipalities can take out.

Whether or not it's a good practice is up to the beholder. But it did save interest and fees. I don't see a problem with us continuing that practice."

Meantime, the city clerk/treasurer resigned a couple weeks ago just before the audit came out.

Six people submitted applications for the position.

The city council appointed current alderman Donna Braun for the position.

They appointed 97-year-old World War II veteran William Gosch to replace her temporarily while they interview candidates to fill the seat on a more long-term basis. He will be sworn in Wednesday afternoon.