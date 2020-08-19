The Hudson Regional Council in Newburgh is getting a sizable grant to help local businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY, 18th District) announced Wednesday that the council has been awarded $400,000 as part of a CARES Act recovery assistance grant.

He says the council plans to use the grant to help Hudson Valley businesses and municipalities create economic development strategies.

They hope they can use the information to address changes in the wake of the pandemic, as well as needs related to new business models and adaptions that will need to be made after the pandemic.