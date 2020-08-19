CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dessert lovers in South End, rejoice!

There's a new Krispy Kreme coming to town and it has a special feature for contact-less ordering. The new Global Product & Innovation Center at 2116 Hawkins Street will open Tuesday, August 25 and will also house a new Insomnia Cookies shop.

In addition to doughnut-inspired ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes, the store will have Krispy Kreme's first-ever doughnut vending machine. Officials say it will serve three packs of made-fresh daily doughnuts around the clock so there’s no need to wait, well, unless there is a line while supplies last.

The Krispy Kreme South End shop will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Being home to our Global Product & Innovation Center, Charlotte is near and dear to our hearts, so we’re treating our neighbors to special experiences they won’t find at any other Krispy Kreme location,” said Rhianna Simard, Krispy Kreme District Manager. “From beautiful artwork inspired by the Queen City and a new Doughnut Vending Machine to Insomnia Cookies, we want this shop to be a sweet treat destination and staple in the community.”

Krispy Kreme says it will also randomly give away some of its Celebration Dozen Tickets for customers throughout opening week. Those tickets provide them with one free dozen Original Glazed Doughtnuts every month for a year.