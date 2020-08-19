MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) - On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, City Tours MKE co-owner and tour guide Brecken Miles can be found cruising the streets of Milwaukee. While he has a few bookings for the day, it looks a whole lot different than he expected now that the DNC is primarily virtual.

Within a short time after the announcement, City Tours was booked solid.

A single group booked the company’s three tour vehicles to serve as shuttles and offer tours for the entire duration of the convention. When the DNC was reconfigured, the group canceled. Miles says while he understands the need to change plans, it was hard to see the lost revenue.

“We were getting ready to expand our fleet with that money. We were going to get more vehicles. It would have really taken care of us for eight or nine months,” says Miles

Despite the change in DNC plans, the company has continued to offer tours. Miles says they have still had several bookings per day, some coming from DNC related visitors.

Even when crowds are smaller, Miles says it is still fun getting to show off the Brew City to a new group of people.