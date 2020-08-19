The Nirelli’s work in the automotive service industry go back generations.

Andrew Nirelli says changes on Main Street have hit the family hard before, and he’s concerned about the Middle Main Street Project’s impact on his current business.

“When the transit was being dug up on Main Street they took everybody down," recalls Nirelli. "My dad came home one day and told my mother, 'I didn’t take home a paycheck today because I haven’t had business in a while.’ "

From Goodell to Ferry Street, Main Street will be reduced from four to two lanes to make room for bike lanes. Nirelli says he and other business owners are concerned about traffic.

For longtime businesses like Diamond Moving & Storage, navigating large fleets in such a small space will be nearly impossible.

"The city didn’t do well enough in reaching out to stakeholders," says Nirelli. “This could destroy businesses."

Which is why the Main Street Business Association is demanding answers.

Public Department of Works Commissioner Michael Finn released the following statement to Spectrum News:

"The Middle Main St. project is currently in the public outreach phase. DPW is soliciting feedback and options for the project. So far, 3 virtual meetings have been held and more will be scheduled. In addition, there is a survey currently open at the project website and a mailer will be sent out to residents and businesses who are in the vicinity of the corridor.”