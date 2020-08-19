ORLANDO, Fla. — HMSHost will permanently lay off 782 workers at Orlando Internaational Airport on October 15 because of economic conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the company told the state of Florida.

HMSHost runs the many restaurants and stores inside the airport and had temporarily furloughed the employees in March. after the economy was shut down because of the coronavirus. Those furloughs will become permanent for those employees not recalled by October 15, the company said. HMSHost indicated that no union employees are affected.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has dkevastated the travel and restaurant industries, and unfortunately, HMSHost sits at the crossroads of both," the company said in a letter to the state of Florida's displaced worker unit dated August 11.

"The unforrunate [and in March unforeseeable] reality is that it is going to take a significant period for our business to recover."