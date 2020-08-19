BREVARD COUNTY,Fla. — Ahead of teachers returning to the classrooms, Brevard Federation of Teachers set up a $20,000 COVID-19 grant fund. Brevard Federation of Teachers also is spending $10,000 on personal protection equipment (PPE).

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the federation is sending hundreds of kits with masks to teachers. In the event cases increase rapidly, they have enough to provide 200 teachers with the $100 grant.

Once a teacher tests positive for coronavirus, he or she can apply for a $100 grant by completing an online form and then can spend it on anything they may need, Brevard Federation of Teachers Second Vice President Jonathan Hilliard said Wednesday. “[It’s] just [to] provide a little something, so teachers can get their prescriptions, maybe get a meal.“

Even before school starts, about 10 teachers have reached out for help.

“Unfortunately, it activates when one of our members contracts the virus,” he said.

Brevard Federation of Teachers officials said since the organization did not send some of its members to national conferences, it put that money aside for COVID relief and PPE.

“Maybe pay some copays, just something to ease the difficulty they are going through,” Hilliard said.

Rockledge High School Spanish teacher Lucha Hunt said she hopes she doesn't have to tap into that COVID fund.

“I had to think twice [about whether she wanted to return to the classroom],” Hunt said. “I do miss the classroom. We are taking a chance. We want to make sure we play it safe. Hopefully, everything is going to be alright.”