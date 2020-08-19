ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic hit Florida’s tourism industry hard in the second quarter, according to a new report from Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency.

The report, which covers April through June, shows that Florida’s visitor count fell 60.5 percent.

An estimated 12.8 million people visited the state during the quarter, down from the 32.4 million visitors in the same period last year, according to the report. Most of the visitors Florida saw in the second quarter of this year traveled from other states.

International travel was also hit hard, down more than 91 percent amid ongoing travel bans. Florida had 235,000 overseas visitors, according to the report. In the same period in 2019, the state saw nearly 2.65 million overseas visitors.

Hotel occupancy in the state fell 55.5 percent, according to the report.

Visit Florida noted that the dismal tourism numbers were preliminary estimates that would revised once new data is available.

Major destinations in the state such as the theme parks were mostly closed during the quarter. Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando have since reopened but in limited capacities. And with attendance remaining low, many parks are making operational changes.

Universal has temporarily closed some attractions at it parks, while Disney World plans to scale back park hours starting in September. Meanwhile, SeaWorld is pushing the opening of its new coasters to 2021.