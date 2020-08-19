CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Van Aken District has been expanding in the Shaker Heights neighborhood in Cleveland for the last three years. The newer downtown area includes apartments, shopping, and a food market hall.



Now, there's a new addition.

What You Need To Know The new grab-and-go spot is run by Cleveland native and Chef Anthony Zappola



Zappola also runs "The Rice Shop" in the neighborhood



Zappola's culinary adventures have taken him all over the world, but he's happy to be back home

The fixings on a chicken sandwich keep them moving in the busy kitchen at Lox, Stock, and Brisket.



Shanna Stella, an employee, is just happy to be here.



“My dream is to eventually probably be a pastry chef in a restaurant. So, this is a nice start because it’s a restaurant and I’m going to make desserts here,” said Stella.



Of course, the brisket is the big seller, and even an experienced cook like Jean-Paul Rappolo says he prefers working in this two-week-old grab-and-go sandwich shop.



“We just make good sandwiches and have fun,” said Rappolo.



Rounding out the assembly line is Cleveland native and Chef Anthony Zappola.



He’s now running two restaurants in the neighborhood. The other is called "The Rice Shop," and is located in the Cedar Center, where Lox, Stock, and Brisket used to be.



Ever since he was a teenager, Zappola knew he wanted to be chef. He loves everything about working in a kitchen and working with his hands.



Culinary school and top spots at other restaurants have taken him all over the world, but Zappola's happy to be back home.



A big plus of the Van Aken Market Hall is that there are a lot of options.



“You don’t have to offer everything for everybody — you can really get specific," said Zappola.



Over the years, Zappola's learned a thing or two about what it takes to run a business.



“You know, as a chef, I always said food's the easy part because that’s the exciting part,” he said.



Besides paperwork, there’s plenty of other not so exciting parts — like cleaning dirty dishes and breaking down boxes.



But at the end of the day, this chef believes it’s important to love it all and do it all well in order to be a success.