STATEWIDE — Florida reported 174 new coronavirus deaths Wednesday among residents, bringing the state close to the 10,000 deaths mark.
What You Need To Know
- State announced 4,115 new cases, 174 new deaths Wednesday
- TOTAL cases in Florida at 584,047 and 9,932 deaths
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | Florida Department of Health | CDC
Florida also added 4,115 new cases to its official total Wednesday, along with 505 new hospitalizations.
With the new reported deaths, Florida's coronavirus death toll among residents is now at 9,932. When the 135 non-resident deaths are included, 10,067 have died in Florida since the start of the pandemic.
In Central Florida, Orange County had the highest number of new cases reported, with 237. Brevard County saw the most new deaths, with eight reported.
In the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County reported the highest number of new cases with 247, along with 18 new deaths.
Wednesday's announced Central Florida numbers:
Brevard County: 53, 8 deaths
Flagler County: 11 cases
Lake County: 58 cases, 2 deaths
Marion County: 166 cases, 3 deaths
Orange County: 237 cases, 4 deaths
Osceola County: 56 cases, 1 death
Seminole County: 38 cases, 2 deaths
Sumter County: 25 cases, 1 death
Volusia County: 65 cases
Wednesday's announced Bay area numbers:
Citrus County: 14 cases, 2 deaths
Hernando County: 35 cases, 6 deaths
Hillsborough County: 247 cases, 18 deaths
Manatee County: 38 cases
Pasco County: 39 cases, 3 deaths
Pinellas County: 120 cases, 12 deaths
Polk County: 119 cases, 2 deaths
The latest county-by-county report is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.
The number of new cases announced by the Florida Department of Health may not reflect what happened in the prior 24 hours, often because of testing backlog.