STATEWIDE — Florida reported 174 new coronavirus deaths Wednesday among residents, bringing the state close to the 10,000 deaths mark.

Florida also added 4,115 new cases to its official total Wednesday, along with 505 new hospitalizations.

With the new reported deaths, Florida's coronavirus death toll among residents is now at 9,932. When the 135 non-resident deaths are included, 10,067 have died in Florida since the start of the pandemic.

In Central Florida, Orange County had the highest number of new cases reported, with 237. Brevard County saw the most new deaths, with eight reported.

In the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County reported the highest number of new cases with 247, along with 18 new deaths.

Wednesday's announced Central Florida numbers:

Brevard County: 53, 8 deaths

Flagler County: 11 cases

Lake County: 58 cases, 2 deaths

Marion County: 166 cases, 3 deaths

Orange County: 237 cases, 4 deaths

Osceola County: 56 cases, 1 death

Seminole County: 38 cases, 2 deaths

Sumter County: 25 cases, 1 death

Volusia County: 65 cases

Wednesday's announced Bay area numbers:

Citrus County: 14 cases, 2 deaths

Hernando County: 35 cases, 6 deaths

Hillsborough County: 247 cases, 18 deaths

Manatee County: 38 cases

Pasco County: 39 cases, 3 deaths

Pinellas County: 120 cases, 12 deaths

Polk County: 119 cases, 2 deaths

The latest county-by-county report is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.

The number of new cases announced by the Florida Department of Health may not reflect what happened in the prior 24 hours, often because of testing backlog.