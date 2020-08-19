WYNNEWOOD, OKLA. — The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, better known as the zoo made famous by the hit Netflix documentary "Tiger King" is closing to the public.

The move comes after the park's federal animal exhibition license was suspended.



Current owner Jeff Lowe announced the decision to close the park in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

"The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any

human deserves, good and bad," the post read.

He blamed pressure from animal rights groups for the recent suspension of the zoo's exhibitor's license: "The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me."

CNN reports that the result of a USDA inspection at the facility found multiple animal welfare violations, including finding that the only refrigerated storage for feeding the animals was a broken refrigerator truck.

Zoo officials claimed the truck was fixed, but, according to the report, "inspectors asked for the invoices for the repairs and were handed an invoice for a tractor repair."

Lowe is in the process of building a new park, which he says will "be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services" for the "forseeable future."



The zoo's previous owner, Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, is still serving a prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against animal activist Carole Baskin, who was also featured in the Netflix documentary.