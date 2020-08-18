WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump campaign has issued an official response to the first night of the DNC.

Trump himself tweeted Tuesday in response to Michelle Obama's keynote speech, saying that he would not be in the White House "if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama"



The DNC is scheduled from Aug. 17 - 20

In a statement released by the Trump campaign's national press secretary Hogan Gidley, the campaign claims former Vice President Joe Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic would have been "dramatically worse."

The statement claims the presumptive Democratic nominee "failed to highlight his opposition to President Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China and Europe, which saved countless American lives."

The campaign went on to slam what they percieved as Biden's move toward the more progressive wing of the Democratic party: "Democrats can try to conceal the dangerous truth with a Hollywood-produced infomercial, but they can’t hide the fact that the radical socialist leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete.”

....My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

The president continued, in a series of tweets, to slam the Obama administration's response to the Swine Flu, calling it "weak and pathetic," and echoing his own false claim that the previous administration spied on his campaign, which has been debunked.