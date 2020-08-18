The application period to tap into $13 million of funding for potential entrepreneurs in Rochester is now open.

The goal of the Revitalize Rochester Fund, which is administered by the Rochester Economic Development Corporation, is to develop opportunities in specific commercial areas of the city, like the Bulls Head neighborhood.

One local resident we spoke with says her elderly neighbors could use a nearby grocery store.

"There was a grocery store, and when it left, they had nowhere to go. The Chester's is where all the elderly people cash their social security checks, they get their money orders, they play the numbers, but you know they go there to do all their business. I'm concerned because they have to walk," Rochester's Evary Smith said.

If you'd like to learn more or apply for a grant, you can call the city at 585-428-6579.