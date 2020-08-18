ORLANDO, Fla. – This week, we're following-up on a Spectrum News 13 exclusive report.

A local attractions design company invented a touchless temperature-taker and is now debuting it in public.

Here are five things to know about ITEC Entertainment’s new temperature kiosk.

Back in early July, we got an exclusive look at a prototype of a tablet that uses thermal imaging to take your temperature. ITEC Entertainment created it during the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to see it everywhere from businesses and restaurants to theme parks. Now, ITEC Entertainment is close to settling in on its final version of the kiosk. “It doesn't require a person actually putting a [temperature] gun to someone's head,” ITEC Entertainment Executive Vice President of Production Jeff Jensen said. Instead, you walk up to a kiosk, lean in toward an iPad-like tablet, and your temperature is displayed in a few seconds. A green light and a “happy-sounding” ding go off if your temp is normal. So, what if you have a fever? Jensen put a heat gun to his forehead before getting his temperature taken. A red light and a differently-sounding alert resulted, with “100.4+” warning on the screen. (That's the threshold, meaning you'll require another test and will likely not be allowed in for everyone's safety.) Fattmerchant in downtown Orlando is one of three companies using the kiosks during its demo phase. Fattmerchant's Vice President of Talent, PJ Spelios, said she notices that visitors eagerly step up to the device at reception. “They take [the reading],” she said. “They know it's for the well-being of everyone.” Fattmerchant is teaming up with a disinfectant cleaning service Bioaway for oversight. “We've seen a lot of devices,” Bioaway's Charlie Lewis said. “A lot of them are China-based code whereas this is a US-coded device from right here in Central Florida.”

Spectrum News will continue to follow the progress of the launch of the kiosks.