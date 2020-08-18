The Orange County Public School board decided to uphold its original plan of starting face-to-face classes on Friday, August 21.

The board voted 6-2 to go against the recommendation from its medical advisory committee to delay the return to the classroom for middle and high school students because doing so could go a long way toward preparing for an outbreak of coronavirus.

What You Need To Know A medicsl advisory panel had recommended staggring students's return



Delayed returns for older studens would help prepare for outbreaks, it said.



Parents, teachers took opposing stands in comments to board



Judge rules county must disclose some information on COVID cases

Many parents spoke out at Monday’s Orange County Public Schools board meeting called specifically to address the recommendations.

One of those parents was father of 7-year-old twins, Pedro Malaret.

“They stated they made a decision, and they should stick by it,” Malaret said.

He said his son has special needs that are not being met with digital learning. He usually gets an aide in the classroom to help him with his school work.

Malaret said both he and his wife work and can’t provide that service while they’re doing LaunchEd at home.

“In order to pay bills and continue to provide for our children, we have to work.” Malaret said “…They’re not getting those services, and that’s causing them problems at home.”

Several other parents who called in for public comment said the same thing.

One single parent who called in said she had already used 120 hours of leave time to stay home with her children and if she took more, she would lose her job. Several teachers also called in, saying they feared for their lives.

One teacher passionately said, "We are not your martyrs!" in her phone call.

OCPS teacher Megan Davis said going back to schools when the positivity rate in the community is still well above the 5 percent recommended by health officials is dangerous and reckless.

“Putting anyone else at risk while there’s still so much community transmission, would be irresponsible,” Davis said. “…I can’t understand how it is in the best interests of our learners or their safety. And I could go on about how teachers don’t actually have a choice on whether or not to go back to face-to-face [instruction].”

Malaret said while he doesn’t want anyone to be put at risk, he believes in-classroom instruction is the only way his children will be successful.

“We love our teachers and we want them to be safe also, and I think that if everything is done as they did with the masks and the sanitizer and the washing of the hands, it can be done in a safe manner,” Malaret said.

Many board members echoed similar concerns to those expressed by the public.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins addressed many community and school board member concerns.

She said teachers should not feel forced, but if they are the only one in their school teaching a certain subject, they may have to report to the classroom, unless they transfer to a different school.

Many teachers said they weren't given a choice on whether to stay at home or not, however.

Dr. Jenkins said that personal protection equipment was delivered to each school for every teacher.

Near the end of their five-hour meeting, the majority of board members said they voted to uphold the start date because they felt an extra week wouldn't make much of a difference and did not outweigh the concerns of parents like Malaret.

The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, which represents more than 14,000 teachers in Orange County, did win in the courtroom Monday, however.

The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court ordered the production of public records that OCCTA requested on behalf of educators and children regarding the safety of the OCPS community.

Within 48 hours, the school district must turn over:

A list of all worksites where there are, or have been, confirmed COVID-19 cases

The total district-wide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases If the district does not have a document reflecting this total, it must provide redacted documents that together reflect total confirmed cases

Any records that have not yet been produced regarding the process by which individuals (or locations) who have been exposed to a confirmed case are identified and what is being done to sanitize affected locations.

In its ruling, the court agreed that the release of general information regarding confirmed cases in schools and total district-wide cases does not violate any privacy or confidentiality laws.