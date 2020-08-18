Governor Cuomo has given gyms in New York the go-ahead to open as soon as August 24.

Tammy and Don Murphy, owners of Golds Gym in Middletown and Newburgh, have been eager to open for months, but they said there is still some specific information they need from the state.

“There are a lot of little details that weren’t announced in his briefing today that we are waiting for, such as the specifics on the HVAC units. So once we have those specifics, we will be doing everything we can to open the gym as quickly as possible," Don said.

What we do know is they are only allowed 33 percent capacity, masks must be worn at all times, and local governments will be in charge of enforcement.

“They have to inspect the gyms. Because how do you know the gyms are following the guidelines? You don’t know," said Governor Cuomo on Monday.

The Murphys spent their time closed preparing to reopen.

All equipment is already six to 10 feet apart, there are distance markings in exercise classes and they bought a special high intensity surface sanitizer for extra coverage.

“So this is a fogging device, so twice a month we will fog the entire gym with this: my shield surface sanitizer," Don said.