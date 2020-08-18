The Democratic National Convention kicked Monday and runs through August 20.

At the mostly virtual convention, there is an absence of some of the pageantry these political extravaganzas are known for.

"It’s kind of like theater, plus carnival, plus pageantry, plus the entire world media in one room at one time," Bernie Sanders delegate Ricky Ly told Spectrum News.

We first met Ly in 2016 in Philadelphia. Now, in 2020, he’s reminiscing about the experience and how he was able to serve as a delegate, meet fellow Democrats – and taste and review food around the city for his food blog.

It’s something he said he understands he won't be able to do this year.

"It definitely is a bummer that there’s no Wisconsin Cheese and butter on the literary this year. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to visit when the virus is gone but I think it was the right choice at the end of the day," Ly said.

For an inside look at some of that pageantry from years past – along with a look into what people are doing to show their excitement this year – click on the video above.