MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS)- While the eyes of the nation may be on the Democratic National Convention, the streets of downtown Milwaukee look a lot like they would on any other weekday. With the convention moving to a mostly virtual format, few people have traveled in person to the city.

It is especially hard on businesses that were hoping to capitalize on visitors coming to Milwaukee. Wisconsin Cheese Mart is located directly across the street from Fiserv Forum, where the convention was originally set to be held. Store owner Melissa McNulty says she was initially very excited about what the convention would mean for business.

“It felt sort of like winning the lottery. With COVID it felt like someone told you won the lottery and then told you that you are one number away. That's kinda how it feels,” says McNulty

McNulty says that so far this week, business has been about the same as it would be if the convention was not being held. In fact, she estimates it may be down slightly. While she says it likely won’t impact their overall finances significantly, she wishes it was a business boost they could have seen.

“We have been thinking about this for over a year but it is still a big disappointment,” says McNulty

Disappointment for a business that makes a living on welcoming people to the Dairy State. ​