According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, the county has a big job ahead of them in getting gyms reopened.

He says right now they are reviewing the 17 pages of guidelines for reopening and then they'll come up with a plan to get everything inspected.

Those in the fitness industry, along with Health Commissioner Elizabeth Whalen, say now is actually an important time to be aware of your physical health since COVID-19 can be even more dangerous for those who have pre-exisitng conditions.

But, all are aware some of the state's mandates will be challenging.

"Local health departments have historically not regulated fitness businesses other than if you have a tanning booth. We'll come and inspect that tanning bed. So, we are awaiting for further guidance to make sure our inspections are evidence based," Whalen said.

"The other concerns are the logistics of people being able to work out with a mask. Personally, I'd rather have more space between people and wear masks to and from where they are moving," says Hot Yoga Spot Owner Jessica Fuller.