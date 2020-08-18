SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.— The first day of in-person instruction is in the books for Seminole County students.

Thousands returned to the classroom for face-to face learning, one of the first districts in the area to do it.

What You Need To Know About 39,000 students are enrolled in various online learning options



One family said they hope to send son back to classes after 9 weeks



Schools have set up rooms, protocols for students who feel ill

Monday was the first time in months Susan Tolksdorf had walked her daughters to Crystal Lake Elementary for school.

“They’re excited to see their friends and their teachers, despite the strangeness of it all,” Tolksdorf said.

When Seminole County public schools opened up Monday, nearly 44 percent of the district’s students, or about 28,000, went back to the classroom.

“They’re really looking forward to getting back to a routine,” Tolksdorf said.

Susan, and her husband, decided to send the girls back for face-to-face instruction. She trusts the district is taking all the necessary precautions to keep the students safe.

“They’re going to have the dividers on the tables. They’re going to have assigned numbers and assigned seats in the lunch room and in the clasroom,"Tolksdorf said.

About 39,000 students are learning online through one of the district’s options.

Jennifer Whelan’s son is a junior in high school, and he is enrolled in SeminoleConnect. She said he misses his friends, but she’s not comfortable sending him back just yet.

“We want him to get back to school when we feel that’s safe,” Whelan said.

She is hoping he can go back after the nine-week session, but it’s too soon to know.

“The social aspect is important, and I don’t diminish that,” Whelan said, “I think having him out of school physically for an entire year — I was very uncomfortable with that.”

Whelan said her family experienced just one minor issue Monday.

District administrators said they’ve been working hard to make sure everything is in place for a safe and smooth school year.

During the pandemic, they have to stay flexible, Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin said.

“This is a fluid situation," Griffin said. "As we get updated medical and science information, we will bring changes to the board as necessary.”

The superintendent said Seminole schools have been working closely with the health department to put all the safety plans in place, which includes protocol for when a student doesn't feel well.

Schools have a designated room the student will go to where the health department will assess students and test them for the coronavirus.