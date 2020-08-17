WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Winston-Salem businessman has created coolers which require no electricity or ice.



Jerry Cox, president of Cold Sell Systems, says these coolers are being used in schools significantly more since the pandemic.



That's because Cox explains that most schools that are returning to in-person learning are having students eat in their classrooms to maintain social distancing.



Cox says there are cold and hot panels that keep the coolers at their designated temperatures for 24 hours.



“So the kiosk has the same panels but they go underneath here right and that's going to keep your yogurts, your cold product cold and then we deal with the hot panel over here to keep the biscuits warm,” Cox explains.



The Cold Sell coolers and food kiosks are being sold to schools in every state and Cox says over 50 schools in North Carolina are using these products.