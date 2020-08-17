ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s no secret that COVID-19 threw Florida’s theme parks a serious financial beating. Now, the companies are looking for ways to bring back the (socially-distanced) crowds.

Universal Orlando wants guests to visit once — then keep coming back.

A new promotional “buy a day” 2-park ticket gives access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure almost until the end of the year.

The tickets must be purchased by September 30, but they allow gusts to return — on non-consecutive days — through December 24.

Of course, there are some exceptions — but there are no blackout dates.

The offer is available only to Florida residents.

A valid Florida photo ID is required for purchase, pickup and redemption.

Separately ticketed events are not included.

More information about the offer can be found on Universal Orlando Resort’s website.