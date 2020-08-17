DELAND, Fla. -- During this pandemic, delivery services like Amazon and DoorDash have become a saving grace for many.

But when you type Steven Cifuentes’ house address into Google Maps, it sends you to Colorado, not DeLand.

“We’ve been here 3 years, we are still not showing up on Google Maps, so all of the delivery services, UPS, Door Dash, anything like that, to get anything here is a nightmare,” said Steven.

In order for delivery services to get to Steve’s home on Bundleflower Court, off Victoria Trails Boulevard, he’s got to put in his community’s pool address instead of his own.

Without his address in Google Maps, he has a hard time getting anything delivered without making extra phone calls or messages.

“We got an order from UPS, said it was delivered, I walked out to my front door and there was no package there,” he said.

It’s a problem just for him and his neighbors on Bundleflower Court. Newer homes on other neighborhood streets have no problem.

So we reached out to Google multiple times and our persistence paid off.

“Good news, our team has fixed the issue and you should start seeing the missing addresses in the next 24 hours or so,” said Genevieve Wong Park from the Google Press team.

We checked and sure enough Bundleflower Court is on the map.

When we told Steven, he had an ecstatic reaction.

“Thank you so much Jerry!!! I am on Google Maps!!!!” he said in an email.

We were glad to get Steven on the map. We’d be happy to help you with your traffic problem.

