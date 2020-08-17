CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to add to its growing constellation of small broadband satellites orbiting Earth with a launch Tuesday.

What You Need To Know SpaceX targeting Tuesday morning for Florida Falcon 9 launch



Rocket set to carry 58 more Starlink satellites into orbit



Starlink constellation will comprise tens of thousands of satellites

Conditions permitting, a Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on the 11th Starlink mission, carrying 58 more satellites.

The rocket will also carry three other SkySat Earth-imaging satellites from Planet Labs.

The launch is scheduled for 10:31 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40.

After the morning's launch, SpaceX ships will be in position to recover the Falcon 9 first stage booster on the company's drone ship, plus the rocket's two fairing halves, out in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Monday afternoon, forecasters with the Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron predict an 80 percent chance of favorable weather at launch time.

SpaceX's Starlink constellation will eventually comprise tens of thousands of little satellites and will provide improved broadband service to underserved areas around the world.

Watch Tuesday's launch live here on Spectrum News.