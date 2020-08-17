MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Residents in Merritt Island were picking up debris Monday after a confirmed tornado blew through areas of Brevard County late Sunday afternoon.

High winds estimated from between 55 mph to 65 mph tore down fences and sheds, snapped tree limbs, and knocked out power in the Anchor Lane-Captain Row area of Merritt Island.

Officials said a waterspout formed on Sykes Creek and moved into the Glen Haven neighborhood.

"I'm just helping out a neighbor, no job. One hand washes the other," said Bill Jones who was helping clean up.

Officials said the EF-0 tornado's track was nearly half a mile long.