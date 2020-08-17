Paesan's Pizza owner Frank Scavio says about 40% of its products include pepperoni. Unfortunately, as meat processors make less pepperoni, prices are skyrocketing.



"It’s up 30-40%. Normally it’s about $3 a pound and right now it’s hovering over $4 a pound," says Scavio. Meat processors say there's been a decrease in the workforce and many are focusing on other products.

Scavio isn't the only one noticing the price increase. Pizzerias nationwide are simultaneously dealing with a decrease in customers because of the pandemic and an increase in cost.

"You hope that whatever the manufacturing issue is or whatever the shortage may be, they correct it as soon as possible so we can get back to normal and not have to eat those costs. Eventually it does get passed onto the customer, which we don’t want to do," says Scavio.

Right now, Paesan's is not planning to charge more for items including pepperoni. Besides the meat, Scavio says he's also seen a recent increase in the cost of cheese. The bright spot is loyal customers keep coming to buy pizza, which helps Scavio handle the growing price for supplies.

"They see what they’re going through. They see how hard we work, how hard my employees work and we try to do the best. In return, they appreciate it," says Scavio.