When COVID-19 temporarily shut down yoga studios, NOW: Yoga & Movement in Irondequoit closed its brick-and-mortar studio and moved all classes online and outside twice a week at I-Square.

"I feel like the practice of yoga is the practice of returning home. Many of our students are in Irondequoit, so being right here at I-Square is perfect in the heart of Irondequoit," NOW: Yoga & Movement’s Erin Wafer said.

On Tuesday mornings and Friday nights, a group of about a dozen yogis guided by NOW: Yoga & Movement instructors roll out the yoga mats for poses, flow, and stretches at I-Square.

"I am so happy to be outside. We began our outdoor yoga class by finding an area in our environment that was pleasing and soothing and I just saw so many smiles beaming with joy to have this beautiful sky in our sun and the breeze," Wafer said.

It’s a good fit for I-Square that was built on the mission of making its Bakers Park development a community space.

"We are open from 11:30 in the morning all the way until 9 at night, so it doesn’t matter if you want breakfast or dessert at nighttime for ice cream, it is a great time for people to get together and enjoy the outdoors and the summertime," Wafer added.

Register online or call (585) 204-7675. It's open to all ages and all bodies.