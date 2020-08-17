ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans will not be able come out to watch when the WWE begins its residency at Amway Center in Orlando on Friday, but at least one business owner believes the productions will bring in new customers.

Just down the street from the Amway Center, Neal Crosier makes popcorn — but not nearly as much as he used to before the coroavirus pandemic hit.

“We could barely keep up we had so many orders,” Crosier said.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, Crosier said his business has dwindled to about a third of what it was. Without foot traffic from nearby concerts and games, Crosier said he has relied on online and corporate orders just to survive.

“It’s been challenging,” Crosier said.

But this week, Crosier noticed WWE trucks pulling up to Amway Center.

“I was glad to see it,” Crosier said. “First thing I did was Google it to see what the activity was and what was going on.”

WWE confirmed it’s setting up for live televised productions that will happen inside the arena. The City of Orlando confirmed WWE has signed on to the events through October 30.

But no fans are allowed inside. WWE fans will have to watch the shows on TV or virtually, like what is already happening with National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Soccer (MLS) games at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex. Just like the NBA, fans also may register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming shows by visiting www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages

Fans or no fans, it’s welcome news for Crosier.

“It’s very good to have something going on,” Crosier said.

Crosier said he believes he’ll get a few more customers from the people involved with the productions — at the very least.

“Hopefully, we can get a little bit of traffic coming through our way,” Crosier said.

The Amway Center will get $400,000–$450,000 in revenue for hosting the WWE residency, a spokesman for the City of Orlando said.