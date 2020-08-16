Like most dance studios, you’ll hear Dominique Dawkins give instruction, but between each run but at Dominique’s Dance Creations, you’ll also hear her call out inspiration and encouragement.



What You Need To Know Dance Studio Creates routines tackling tough conversations



Studio Owner, Dominique Dawkins says there’s a zero tolerance policy for hate of any king



She’s creating a family and safe space for dances of all ages, colors, and orientation

Dawkins built her studio in 2009 because she felt more diverse stories needed to be told in the dance world.



At her studio, they tackle conversations of race, mental health, and abuse and create an atmosphere of acceptance and zero tolerance with hate.



"Here we have different diversities as far as gender, sexual orientation, and here it’s accepted and if you don’t accept it, you can’t be here," said Dawkins.

“Your purpose is greater than living in other people’s stereotypes”



Today we’re at Dominique’s Dance Creations—a dance studio with a predominately Black population.



Dominique Dawkins says she wants her students to have an equal chance and see themselves in their choreo. 💃🏾⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nIQD5c0Ylw — Monica Manney⚡️ (@monicamanneytv) August 16, 2020



Dawkins says while they’re telling these stories, she also wants students to learn about themselves, in addition to the world around them.



"Im a dance teacher, but more importantly I’m really more here to mentor and really just give these kids even some life lessons that I’ve learned or I’ve learned from," said Dawkins. "If we can get kids and young adults to be more accepting and better humans, then we have a bigger palette to create from."



As a woman of color who identifies with the LGBTQ community, Dawkins says she’s creating a safe space where everyone’s welcome and encouraged to be themselves, fearlessly.



The DDC studio is in the middle of moving to Erie Boulevard after 11 years on West Fayette Street.