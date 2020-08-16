A new bar is bringing video games, food and cocktails to downtown Syracuse. Three Lives is packed with retro arcade games.

Opening during a pandemic comes with some added challenges, but the owner says he wasn't willing to give up on his dreams. He wants everyone to feel safe while they check out the new space, so temperatures will be taken at the door.

Overall, it's about offering something different.

"I wanted a bar for me and my friends to hang out at. There's really no bar like this in downtown, there's no alternative to the night life," Owner Jon Page said.

Three Lives officially opens for business on August 19 at 4 p.m.

"Definitely a good nostalgia factor to the place. It's great to come back here and see a bunch of the games I used to play when I was younger and be able to enjoy myself," Three Live patron Nick Jones added.

They'll be open Wednesday through Sunday, and plan to expand hours as the business grows.