A new beer called 'My Skin is Black,' is helping to fund a brewery internship for minorities.

The ale is brewed by DaleView Biscuits & Beer in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, and it sold out in six days.

It was sold at $30 a bottle with a portion of each purchase going towards the newly created Lovibond internship.

It's an eight week program, in partnership with NYC Brewers Guild, meant to introduce black and indigenous people of color to the craft beer industry.

New Yorkers of any age are encouraged to participate and will receive hands-on instruction to brew, market, distribute, and release their own beer.

"People of color is under represented and it's due to lack of exposure. With the sale of this, we're pushing in that right direction to start bringing people in to be exposed to it. Even if they end up finding that they don't want to work in the industry, but they had the chance to get their hands dirty and learn about the craft," said Christopher Gands, owner of Daleview Biscuits and Beer.

DaleView is currently working on whipping up a new brew that should be available by the end of September.