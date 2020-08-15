ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orange County, where the economy is so reliant on tourism, the unemployment rate sits as one of the highest in the state. With so many suddenly out of work and struggling to make ends meet, local leaders are stepping up to make sure people don't go without.

What You Need To Know Drive-through event at Christ the King Church in Orlando



Partnered with local food pantries, provided professional clothing

Saturday afternoon, cars lined up outside Christ the King Church in Orlando. They're driving up in big numbers, not for a church service but for a community one. Volunteers are ready to meet the steady stream of traffic.

“I’m helping out here to make sure the community is getting their needs met. It’s a small thing but it goes a long way for a lot of people right now,” said Angel Symore, a volunteer.

“COVID-19 has impacted the lives of many people, many people are desperately in need,” said Daisy Morales, event organizer and Orange Soil & Water Conservation District supervisor.

Partnering with local food pantries and community groups, Morales got to work quickly, helping care for those most impacted by the pandemic’s hard hits, and ensuring families living in food deserts aren’t going without.

“There is an enormous need," Morales said. "People are suffering and they are desperate to find food on their table."

“Every bit of food they get, they appreciate because it’s food they don’t have to spend money on, which they don’t have most of the time,” Seymore said.

Along with fresh milk and produce, volunteers pass out new, professional clothes. For those who’ve lost jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, these new outfits help provide a new outlook.

“You know for people to be able to get jobs, when you look good, you feel good. And that gives you a sense of confidence going into an interview, talking to employers. So what’s happening right now is really giving people a hand up,” said Victor Felix, career and leadership strategist for the Community Leadership Network.

With each new outfit and load of groceries placed into passing cars comes a ‘thank you’, the families passing through repeat their gratitude for the help and constant support from their community.

“Every little bit helps,” Seymore said.

Saturday's food and clothing drive-through was organized by supervisor Daisy Morales and made possible with help from local groups, including Feed the Need and Mustard Seed.