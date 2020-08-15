The Wyoming County Fair may have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean you still can't enjoy the taste of the fair.

Doug Anderson of the Pike Fire Department organized the Wyoming County Food Truck Rally for two reasons.

"You take a big loss when it's one of your biggest revenues to support the local fire department for their equipment that they need and same with the vendors. They took a big hit,” said Anderson. “There's no fair anywhere so they are sitting idle doing nothing so with this little bit going, it's helping them raise a little money."

Don Mack owns one of the food trucks that serves up fried sugar waffles at the fair every year.

He was bummed to hear that the Wyoming County Fair wasn't going to happen, but is thankful he still has an opportunity to serve the community with his food truck.

"I'm so happy that the Pike Fire Department did do this so this will give other small festivals, an idea, and say hey, Wyoming County pike fair, they did a little bit so let's just do a little bit," said Mack.

The event brought some normalcy to a year that's been anything but.

"The revenue definitely helps and in a weird way, it helps keep your sanity because you don't know what tomorrow is going to bring," said Mack.

The Wyoming County Food Truck Rally will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 8pm.