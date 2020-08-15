Business owners in Downtown Brooksville are hoping city council members would reconsider the funding of Brooksville Main Street.

What You Need To Know It’s a nonprofit that helps local businesses pay for advertising.



City council’s next meeting is on August 24.



Brooksville Mayor cites financial transparency concerns.

On the corner of Main Street and Liberty in Downtown Brooksville sits a colorful and vibrant knitting shop. Panbanged Knits and Fiber Shoppe opened right as the world was shutting down due to COVID-19

Christen Brandl, the shop’s co-owner, said, “It was difficult, but it was not by any means something that we couldn’t overcome.”

Like many local businesses downtown, Brandl’s unique shop is supported by the funding of Brooksville Main Street, a local nonprofit that helps small businesses with advertising.

But, in the July budget workshop meeting, city council members voted against supporting the project any further.

“There’s just some people that don’t feel there’s the transparency with the organization,” Brooksville Mayor Joe Bernardini explained.

Brooksville Main Street founder Natalie Kahler said she’s provided supporting documents to the board to show her organization’s progress.

“I go to city council every three months and tell them what I’m doing,” Kahler said. “Sometimes they aren’t as excited as I think they should be, and so, in this last meeting, I said okay maybe you help us decide some of the initiatives we are going to do.”

Brandl is strongly encouraging city council members to pay her business a visit and ask business owners like her how they’re benefiting from the program before that August 24th meeting.

“I know personally that without them, a lot of the traffic that we’ve seen, we wouldn’t,” Brandl said.