CINCINNATI, Ohio — A local brewery in Cincinnati wants to make sure everyone in the community has access to their product, which is why they created a brand new beer to bring more awareness to the blind and visually impaired.

What You Need To Know Braille Ale is believed to be the only beer with braille on the can in the state and potentially even the entire country



The limited release beer is a Raspberry Gose made in collaboration with the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired



The beer will be released on August 27 at West Side Brewing

​​It’s an idea two years in the making. Ben Metz, a sales representative for West Side Brewing, wanted to collaborate with the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI).

And that’s where Braille Ale came to life.

“For CABVI specifically, this is kind of a no-brainier," Metz said. "We wanted to make sure that this is their baby, too.”

But creating a beer just wasn’t enough.

“Somebody asked at some point can we put braille on the label?" Metz said. "So, we didn’t know. We had never seen an example of this.”

That was the most difficult part. Metz said he believes they are the only brewery in Ohio to put braille on a can and potentially in the entire U.S.

“The Braille Ale really represented an opportunity to showcase this braille," Metz said. "This is a totally unique process.”

The braille shares the story of the beer—the kind of beer, the brewery and the collaboration. Metz is hopeful that the beer allows more people to be included in the community.

“Beer’s always been kind of one of those things that everyone can get around," he said. "It just sort of helps break down barriers. You can have a conversation with anybody over a beer.”

So far, the hype is real for this very limited release beer. Metz is already planning a potential second brew to get it to more people.

“When we were talking about this idea, I started to have the inclination that this was a much bigger thing than what we’re doing," Metz said. "I mean, we’re just a small brewery on the west side of Cincinnati.”

The beer is set to release on August 27 at West Side Brewing. Metz said after two years of making this idea come to life, he’s so thrilled with the end result.

“I’m really, really proud of this," he said. "Like I said, this was a two year kind of slow cook and I’m over the moon at how well it turned out.”