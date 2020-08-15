Bowling alleys can reopen statewide on Monday. Governor Cuomo made the announcement Friday during a conference call with reporters.

But it will look a little different.

Bowling alleys will operate at 50 percent capacity. Every other lane will be closed, and people must wear masks.



Dough Bohanna, the owner of Kingpin’s Alley in South Glens Falls, says he's been ready to reopen since the start of Phase Four back on July 1.



“Shock, I was not expecting it to happen today,” Bohanna said. “I kind of cried a little bit hearing the news.”



Bohannon says customers will have to remain in their lanes while there. Areas and bowling balls will be sanitized after each customer.