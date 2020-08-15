PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Volusia County teacher is being remembered for the impact she left on students during her four decades of teaching.

Betty Adams was killed last month and the suspect is now behind bars.

Fire trucks and cars lined New Bolton Drive Saturday morning, outside the home where Betty Adams lived, dropping off flowers and cards.

Adams was a teacher and then a coordinator helping students with special needs at New Smyrna Beach Middle School.

Former students and parents made signs to remember Adams. Tammy Auborn had five children that Adams helped in school.

“She is going to be really, really missed. My kids are going to miss her. She had a way of calming and soothing them, softest sweetest voice,” said Auborn.

The Birsch family said Adams really helped her son Noah.

“When he started middle school he had meltdowns, and she was one of the people that would be able to calm him down. He was able to go back to school,” said parent Lynn Birsch.

Over Adams's decades of experience in the classroom and living in her neighborhood, she built a lot of relations with people in the community.

“I knew Betty 30 years from the school, but I knew her as a friend. She was unassuming, she didn't require attention, but cared about people so much,” said retired counselor Valarie Keegan.

“I called her Aunt Betty, she was such a wonderful person. She had a heart of gold,” said neighbor Alexis Rosati.

Neighbors said Adams was looking forward to retirement after 45 years.

Police investigators said Adams was found dead in her home last month.

On August 5, investigators arrest 22-year-old Dougnitrio Smith, and charged him with first-degree murder, arson, burglary and sexual battery.