WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park leaders are taking action to save businesses facing millions of dollars in lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce president, Betsy Gardner Eckbert, said three businesses on Park Avenue have closed this week, and that trend can’t continue if the city wants to keep the character and charm of the area.

“We thought we would have to shimmy together some solutions for a couple of months. We now know we’ve got two years at least of pain in front of us that we’ve got to manage,” she said. “We’ve got to be strategic and quick about providing solutions to lift up our businesses.”

Their solutions to support businesses include the creation of a new economic recovery task force and a marketing campaign to make customers feel safe inside and highlight curbside service outside.

The economic outlook really concerns the chamber. A survey presented to city leaders this week projects $800 million in lost revenue and 5,000 fewer jobs this year.