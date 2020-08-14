DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – This pandemic has been tough for the tourism industry in Volusia County.

The loss of tax dollars has put a strain on resources, sparking conversations about how and when tax money should be used.

In Daytona Beach, The Shores Resort and Spa is steadily welcoming more guests.

“But it is nowhere near as good as a normal summer for us here in Daytona Beach,” said Robert Burnetti, the resort's General Manager.

Burnetti knows first-hand that tourism during the pandemic has been hard to predict.

“We forecast every month 30 days, 60 days, 90 days out," Burnetti said. “I have not gotten one right yet.”

The Volusia County Tourist Development Council met Friday for the first time in six months, to discuss these new challenges.

“What we talk about in those meetings is how our tax dollars that are collected from tourism are being put to use,” Burnetti said.

The Ocean Center staff presented data showing a strong start to 2020 hotel bookings. They were up 67 percent at the start of the year according to their calculations, but things changed.

“This is where we are today, or at least a couple days ago, back below 8,000 room nights,” said Tim Riddle, Director of the Ocean Center.

That in turn creates a deficit when it comes to the resort tax, which is charged to hotel guests. That tax revenue is split between advertising authorities and Ocean Center operations.

“The reason you build these facilities is not because of the revenue they bring in directly in terms of food and beverage and rental,” Riddle said. “You build them to be economic catalysts for the area, we bring in people that fill up hotels, that fill up restaurants, that fill up shops, spend money on entertainment and that’s our role. Whereas destination marketing is trying to get people to come to the beach maybe in August and September we are focused on more of the long term getting bookings in 2021 and beyond."

However, for the time being Burnetti would like to see more of that money directed towards advertising to vacationers, rather than conventions.

“Are there ways that we can find, other ways that we can find to fund our tourism that is more leisure business, people that we know are traveling pretty much in our drive markets? Burnetti said. "Because right now that is the only market that is producing for the most part.”

Riddle explained while they’ve seen over 50 cancellations, he is confident group business will be back.

“Looking at 2021 and beyond, our calendar still looks strong so we are hopeful that we can continue to see things ramp up and get back to what we consider regular business,” Riddle said.

Burnetti is not as confident.

“My personal feeling is until we see domestic air travel start again, until we see international air travel start again group business isn’t going to return," Burnetti said. "Although my outlook for 2021 is not as optimistic as theirs, from a leisure perspective I think we will be OK.”

While the timing is up for debate, both agree people will be back.

“People are going to travel again,” Burnetti said.