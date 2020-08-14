PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — If you're up for an off-roading trip, we've got just the place for you.

Spectrum News' Caitlin Wilson takes a visit to a Punta Gorda ranch to see both cows and alligators.

Here's 5 Things To Know About the Babcock Ranch:

1. Babcock Ranch is a 17,000 plus acre old Florida ranch that you can tour aboard their rustic swamp buggy tours. You can see everything from cattle to wild pigs and boars and even alligators.

2. The tours run about 90 minutes and there is a portion where you can get off the buggy and walk along their swamp boardwalk system.

3. After the tour you can stop by the Gator Shack for a bite to eat and some of their famous pie and sweet tea.

4. Tours run at different times depending on the time of year. October through April, they run tours 7 days per week from 9 am to 3 pm. May through September, they run tours 7 days per week from 9:30 am to 2 pm. They ask that you call ahead to schedule a tour date. Masks are required.

5. For more information head to their website: https://babcockranchecotours.com/tours/