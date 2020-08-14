The owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange store in Madeira Beach opened a second location on Thursday at Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Originally, we were going to open in May," said co-owner Lisa Coleman, 56. "We're just very happy to be here with all of the things going on with COVID."

Coleman's used to taking risks. She opened her first store in John's Pass back in 2007, at the beginning of the great recession.

"I didn't know to be afraid to do that," Coleman said. "We just did it."

Coleman said, because of the pandemic, more people are cooking at home, which has been good for business.

Sales in June broke records.

"I just know our products sell. People love them. People are cooking at home," she said. "They want to know where their products come from. We make our spice blends in house."​

Coleman's husband and co-owner of the St. Pete store, Brian Himert, 56, said they decided to sign the expensive Sundial lease during these uncertain times because he trusts his wife's instincts.

"We had no doubt that we were going to complete this and that we were going to go through with it," he said. "Just the faith and hope that we have. We feel that we're really helping people even during this time."

Coleman said she's bullish on an economic rebound.

"I feel confident that even through this kind of bumpy time, we'll be ok," she said. "Then when things kind of go back to the new normal, at some point, I think we're going to be very successful here."

The owners had a soft opening on Thursday and plan to have a grand opening in September.