The Seneca Gaming Corporation says more than 150 employees have been laid off because of problems from the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson says with all three of its Seneca Resorts and casinos having been closed for three months, piled on with some operations still closed, the company had to make the tough decision to let go that portion of its staff.

Seneca Gaming says it is working with all affected employees to place them in open positions within the corporation when possible.